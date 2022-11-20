UAAP: UST's Barbon- Eslapor fend off FEU for Day 1 sweep

UST's Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor in action. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas opened its quest for a five-peat on a bright note in the UAAP Season 85 women's beach volleyball tournament Saturday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

The Golden Tigresses' reigning MVP Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor overcame a tough challenge from Far Eastern University's Gerzel Petallo and Melody Pons in the extended opening set before taking a 23-21, 21-17 win.

Barbon and Eslapor returned on a rainy afternoon session with a 21-10, 21-13 romp of University of the Philippines' Euri Eslapor and Alyssa Bertolano for a 2-0 record.

The most successful women's beach volleyball program in the league, the Golden Tigresses are gunning for their eighth title overall.

"Sobrang saya na nakabalik kami ulit. After two years, nakapaglaro kami ulit sa MoA (sand court)," said Barbon, as she braces an intense competition for the crown this season. "Yung mga pinalaro ng ibang school, hindi basta-basta. Kumbaga sila ang bagong hinog talaga."

De La Salle, runners-up to UST in the league's most recent women's competition in 2019, also had a winning start after Justine Jazareno and Jolina dela Cruz overwhelmed Ateneo's Pia Ildefonso and Ysa Nisperos, 21-8, 21-15.

Dela Cruz and Jazareno later topped Adamson University's Mary Grace Borromeo and Aliah Marce, 21-16, 21-7, to give the Lady Spikers their second straight win.

National University's prized rookie Honey Grace Cordero and Kly Orillaneda, also making an early impression, downed Adamson's Borromeo and Marce, 21-12, 21-8. The Lady Falcons fell to 0-2.

The Fighting Maroons earlier won their opening match, as Euri Eslapor and Bertolano swept University of the East's Ella Mae Capillano and Meriam Mungcal, 21-12, 21-11.