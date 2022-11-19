CJ Austria (16) of the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers during their match against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons for the opening games of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines will try to secure at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 when they take on the De La Salle Green Archers on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fighting Maroons are already assured of a place in the semifinals, thanks to their 10-1 win-loss record. The defending champions have won seven straight games and are unbeaten in the second round of UAAP Season 85.

On Thursday, they overpowered Far Eastern University, 73-59, to further improve their chances of securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

"Definitely, ang goal namin is to be better every time," said UP coach Goldwin Monteverde after the game. "Even after this, through practices, we're really gonna work on it."

The Fighting Maroons will play a La Salle team armed with momentum after the Green Archers finally ended a four-game losing streak, also last Thursday. CJ Austria nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift La Salle to a much-needed 81-78 triumph over Adamson.

The Green Archers are currently tied at fourth place with the Soaring Falcons, with both teams toting 4-6 win-loss records.

La Salle is out not just to fuel its own Final 4 bid, but to avenge a pair of painful losses against UP including a 72-69 setback in their first game of the season. However, it remains to be seen if the Green Archers will be at full strength for the game, as their top scorer, Schonny Winston, remains day to day with a calf injury.

"We're playing the No. 1 team on Sunday. I think we just have to be really ready for them. We cannot be happy with this win. It's one win. We're still not out of the woods," La Salle coach Derick Pumaren said after they beat Adamson.

"We're just right there but malayo pa. So, we just have to prepare and be ready for UP, and we must really stay focused the next two days to be able to play well against UP," he added.

Tip off is at 6:30 p.m.

Opening the day's quadruple-header at 11:00 a.m. is a showdown between Ateneo de Manila University and FEU, with the Blue Eagles (7-3) looking to stay within striking distance of the league-leaders. The Tamaraws (4-7) meanwhile, will try to arrest a two-game slide.

At 1:00 p.m., it will be the University of Santo Tomas (1-9) vs. second-running National University (8-3), with the Bulldogs also trying to fuel their own chances of securing a twice-to-beat advantage.

Adamson (4-6) and the University of the East (4-7) face off at 3:00 p.m. with both teams hoping to stay alive in the race for the Final 4.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.