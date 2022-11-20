UAAP: NU women clinch twice-to-beat bonus

Mikka Cacho starred for NU in their win over UST. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- National University extended its winning streak to 108 games while also sealing a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament on Saturday.

This, after pulling away for an 87-64 victory over the University of Santo Tomas at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 12-0 in the season, and are just two games away from a sweep of the elimination round that will send them straight to the Finals.

A 17-3 run by National U turned what had been a close game into a comfortable 79-61 lead for the defending champions with 3:46 to go. Mikka Cacho put the finishing touches on the win with four unanswered points in the final 90 seconds, and wound up with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and two steals.

"When (Cacho) came in, she gave the spark for our team to really bounce back in the game," said NU coach Aris Dimaunahan. "She was huge dun pa lang sa unang pasok niya. She had the energy. She had the will, Mikka Cacho, being the captain of this team. She led us towards that comeback."

Angel Surada also had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Camille Clarin contributed 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Ann Pingol and Tin Cayabyab produced 10 points each along with seven and five rebounds, respectively.

NU dominated the paint with 46 points to UST's 28. The Lady Bulldogs also seized 59 rebounds compared to the Growling Tigresses' 44.

The Lady Bulldogs' defense proved key as they forced 20 turnovers from the Growling Tigresses, which led to 16 points. NU also had 24 fastbreak points to UST's four.

"I thought we started this game very, very flat. Give credit also to UST for starting super strongly in this game," said Dimaunahan. "But I have to give credit to our ladies for not folding up and stepping up to the challenge."

On the other hand, UST saw its three-game winning streak snapped and it slid down to 9-3 in third place.

The Growling Tigresses were led by Tacatac's 29 points, which came from 12-of-24 shooting from the field.

Eka Soriano produced 11 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, and three steals as well for UST.

In another game, De La Salle University maintained its push for a playoff incentive with an 86-67 win over the University of the Philippines.

With the win, the Lady Archers improved to a 10-2 record in second place, gaining a full-game lead over UST following their loss to National U. Bettina Binaohan led the Lady Archers with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals while Bea Dalisay contributed 15 points and five assists.

In a battle between already-eliminated teams, Adamson University enjoyed a lopsided 82-59 win over University of the East.

Adamson snapped a two-game losing streak and improved its record to 4-8 while UE's worsened to 0-12.