UAAP: Adamson holds off UE to stay in Final 4 hunt

The University of the East (EU) and Adamson University (ADU) battle during the second round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Pasay City on November 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) - Adamson University fueled its Final 4 hopes in UAAP Season 85 after fending off a late charge by University of the East, 74-64, on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Soaring Falcons pulled away through a massive second quarter but had to weather a last-ditch rally by the Red Warriors to improve 5-6 in the men's basketball tournament.

As it stands, Adamson is in fourth place in the league standings. The Red Warriors, meanwhile, dropped to 4-8 after suffering a third straight defeat.

Adamson made the most of a brief appearance by star point guard Jerom Lastimosa, who played for 32 seconds and scored two points off free throws with 18.5 seconds to play to peg the final score. Lastimosa said just last Thursday that he is out for two more weeks, but appears to have recovered well enough for a short stint against the Red Warriors.

"I'm blessed kasi ginamit pa rin ako ni coach kahit hindi ako 100% recovered. Sobrang saya ko kasi may tiwala pa rin si coach na ipasok ako kahit 20 seconds," said Lastimosa, who played the final 30 seconds of the first half and entered for two seconds in the final quarter.

The Falcons broke the game open in the second quarter, when they out-scored the Red Warriors 27-7 to turn a close game into a commanding 42-23 advantage. However, UE would claw their way back in the fourth quarter, with Nikko Paranada sparking a 14-2 run that brought them within 10 points, 65-55, with still 2:38 left.

Joem Sabandal and Luis Villegas exchanged triples, before Lenda Douanga's two free throws pushed Adamson's lead to 12 points, 70-58. Back-to-back layups by Gani Stevens trimmed the lead to single digits, 70-62, with 45 seconds left.

UE's charge came too late, however, as free throws by Sabandal and Lastimosa in the final 20 seconds wrapped up the win for the Falcons.

"It really helped us a lot kasi we didn't play that good in the second half. It was actually the only quarter that we won," Racela noted. "That gave us enough cushion for us to play not so good in the second half."

Didat Hanapi and Douanga each had 13 points for Adamson, while Cedrick Manzano delivered an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double. The Falcons had a massive 49-25 rebounding edge over the Red Warriors.

Villegas had 20 points, six assists, two rebounds and a steal for UE, while Kyle Paranada and Stevens each scored 14 points in a losing effort.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 74 -- Hanapi 13, Douanga 13, Manzano 11, Sabandal 10, Flowers 7, Torres 6, Colonia 4, Yerro 3, Manlapaz 3, Barcelona 2, Lastimosa 2, Jaymalin 0, Barasi 0, Fuentebella 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

UE 64 -- Villegas 20, Stevens 14, K. Paranada 14, N. Paranada 8, Payawal 6, Sawat 2, Pagsanjan 0, Tulabut 0, Remogat 0, Antiporda 0, Guevarra 0, Gilbuena 0, Lingo-Lingo 0.

Quarters: 15-16, 42-23, 56-41, 74-64.