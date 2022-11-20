Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jerom Lastimosa made an about-face from his previous statement as he played briefly in Adamson University's big win over the University of the East on Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Lastimosa told reporters last Thursday that he will not be able to return in time for the Soaring Falcons after suffering an injury to his right foot. The guard had revealed that he is out for at least two more weeks.

"Hindi na ako aabot," Lastimosa said at the time. "May punit eh, tapos may bone bruise din."

The guard had suffered the injury during the closing stretch of their second round game against the University of the Philippines; he wound up missing back-to-back games against University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle University.

Lastimosa was sent in by head coach Nash Racela with 30 seconds to play in the second half, and again in the final 19.6 seconds of the fourth quarter. Lastimosa was fouled by Nikko Paranada and he went on to knock down two free throws to ice Adamson's 74-64 win over the Red Warriors.

"I'm blessed kasi ginamit pa rin ako ni coach kahit hindi ako 100% recovered," said Lastimosa, who was immediately subbed out after making two free throws and played for just 32 seconds. "Yun nga, sobrang saya ko kasi may tiwala pa rin si coach na ipasok ako kahit 30 seconds. Blessed lang."

Racela said Lastimosa's brief stint was to show that their guard is not out for the season -- despite the statement made by the player himself.

"Jerom Lastimosa is not out for the season. Yun lang ang masasabi ko," said the Adamson coach. "He's getting better. I think if there’s something that you should write, it’s that Jerom is getting better."

Lastimosa's presence was a source of inspiration for his teammates, as Adamson continued its push for a Final 4 spot in UAAP Season 85. They currently sit in fourth place with a 5-6 win-loss record after their win over UE.

"It's the Jerom effect, just seeing him suit up doon sa game, seeing him shoot around, even stretch and warm up with the team, that really helps us," said Racela.

"We look forward to the next game na si Vince Magbuhos will do the same thing. It’s nice that Jerom is available today, AP [Manlapaz] is available today. Yung ganitong sitwasyon and ganitong time, you would really need all the help you could get," he added.

