Embattled NCAA player John Amores said he was dealing with personal issues shortly before he went on a violent rampage during Jose Rizal University's game against College of St. Benilde.

Out of frustration during the match on Nov. 8, Amores went on a punching spree that left at least three Benilde players hurt.

But the forward, who has now been expelled from the JRU basketball program, revealed he was emotionally troubled by domestic issues even before the game.

"Siguro po dala lang din ng problema ko the past few days, may dinadala rin pong problema at napepressure din po. Halo halo din po, emotional. Hanggang sa hindi ko na rin po inaasahan po e, bigla na lang din nangyari," said Amores during an interview with PlayitRightTV with Dyan Castillejo and Quinito Henson.

Amores said he misses his 1-year-old baby girl, Maria Athena, and this has affected his game.

"'Yung baby ko nga po, hindi ko nakakasama. Kasi nung isinilang po siya ako lagi ang nakakasama, ako din ang nag-alaga. Hindi ako nasanay na 'di ko kasama, sobrang laki ng problema na biglang naghalo halo... Nakikita ko lang sa video call lang po," he said.

Amores on Saturday personally went to College of St. Benilde to apologize to the Blazers squad for his actions.

The Blazers, led by coach Charles Tiu, welcomed Amores' visit to the team practice.

Amores also said sorry to the NCAA fans, including the JRU community, who were left disappointed by his outburst.

"Humihingi ako ng tawad sa inyo sa insasal ko, sa mga fans ng Benilde, sa JRU community, sa NCAA community. Sa mancom humihingi ako ng pasensya sa inyo, sa fans sorry," he said.

"Sana maipakita ko sa inyo na kaya kong maging better. Hindi naman ganun agad ako mapapatawad, pero kahit paunti unti sana mapatawad ako. Sana sa mga fans na nagcocomment, sana wag idamay ang family ko ang anak ko kasi ako naman ang may kasalanan."

Amores, who is taking up BSBA Management in JRU, said he will still continue his studies while he tries to work his way back to basketball.

He will also undergo counseling and community service to address his personal issues aside from facing the legal charges lodged against him after the incident.

"Una kong gagawin tapusin ang counselling, ang community service. Kailangan ko pong magsimula sa una, tapusin 'yung sa kaso nga po. Kailangan matapos agad para makapagsimula ng maayos," he said.

