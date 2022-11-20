MANILA, Philippines -- College of St. Benilde is one step closer to securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 of NCAA Season 98, after an 83-73 win over Arellano University on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers improved to 13-5 in the seniors basketball tournament. Another win will give them a twice-to-beat advantage in the semis, but standing in their way are the San Beda Red Lions on Tuesday.

A loss to San Beda will set up a playoff between the two teams for the semis bonus on November 26.

St. Benilde will have some momentum after pulling away from the Chiefs in their clash; they scored 13 unanswered points in the final five minutes to turn a one-point advantage into a commanding 83-69 lead with two minutes to go.

Robi Nayve had 17 points and Miguel Cortez added 15 for the Blazers. St. Benilde grabbed the win even with top MVP contender Will Gozum limited to just nine points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field. Mark Sangco's 11-point, 13-rebound double-double was also crucial for the Blazers.

Cade Flores had an all-around effort of 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks for the Chiefs, who are already out of the running for a Final 4 spot.

Arellano dropped to 7-10 in the season.

The Scores:

CSB 83 -- Nayve 17, Corteza 15, Sangco 11, Pasturan 10, Gozum 9, Oczon 6, Cullar 5, Lepalam 4, Carlos 3, Lim 3, Marcos 0, Mara 0, Davis 0.

ARELLANO 73 -- Flores 17, Doromal 14, Mantua 11, Tolentino 10, Talampas 10, Mallari 8, Ongotan 3, Oliva 0, Abastillas 0, Oftana 0, Sunga 0.

Quarters: 24-24, 45-46, 64-59, 83-73.