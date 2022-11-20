NCAA: Altamirano helps San Sebastian overcome EAC

MANILA, Philippines -- San Sebastian escaped with a hard-earned 62-59 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College, in a battle of also-rans in the NCAA Season 98 tournament on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Ichie Altamirano led the way for the Golden Stags with 18 points on top of seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal. He also came up with a crucial defensive play in the closing seconds, blocking Nat Cosejo's layup that could have tied the game.

Cosejo wound up committing an unsportsmanlike foul with 3.6 seconds, but Altamirano left the door open as he missed both of his charities. Fortunately for San Sebastian, Jessie Sumoda was there for the rebound, and his split at the line iced the game.

A last-second heave by JC Luciano was off-target for EAC.

Romel Calahat contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Stags, who improved to 8-9 in the tournament. Nonetheless, they are already out of the running for a spot in the Final 4.

Cosejo had 15 points and five rebounds for the Generals, who fell to 2-15 in the season.

The Scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 62 -- Altamirano 18, Calahat 12, Aguilar 11, Sumoda 6, Cosari 4, Villapando 3, Una 3, Escobido 2, Are 0, Concha 0.

EAC 59 -- Cosejo 15, Dominguez 12, Tolentino 7, Maguliano 6, Cosa 6, Quinal 5, Balowa 4, Luciano 2, Angeles 2, Bajon 0, Umpad 0, An. Doria 0.

Quarters: 20-15, 39-32, 53-44, 62-59.