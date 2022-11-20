NBA: Jazz hold off Blazers in battle of West's best

Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz passes the ball during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 19, 2022 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

LOS ANGELES -- Jordan Clarkson scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter as the Utah Jazz thwarted Portland's furious comeback bid to beat the Trail Blazers 118-113 in a duel of the NBA's top Western Conference teams on Saturday.

The surprising Jazz improved to 12-6 to move a game ahead of Portland and the Memphis Grizzlies atop the West.

It was a doubly disappointing night for the Blazers, who saw star guard Damian Lillard depart late in the third quarter after he aggravated the right calf injury that saw him miss four games earlier this season.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Jazz lost guard Mike Conley to a knee injury in the third quarter, and saw an 19-point second-half lead erased before pulling away for the win.

Malik Beasley led the Jazz with 29 points and Lauri Markkanen added 23 with 10 rebounds.

The Trail Blazers had taken a 108-107 lead with two minutes remaining when Clarkson took control, draining a three-pointer, converting a three-point play and making a pull up jumper to push the Jazz back to a 115-109 lead.

The Blazers whittled the gap to two points before Beasley added a pair of clutch free throws as the Jazz pulled out another close one a day after their 134-133 win over Phoenix.

