William Navarro dished out his best game so far, carrying NorthPort past a shorthanded Converge for the Batang Pier's 112-97 win in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday at Araneta Coliseum.

Navarro flirted with a near triple double, scoring a career-high 29 points laced with 17 rebounds and 9 assists while helping NorthPort snap Converge's 7-game win streak.

Robert Bolick added 26 markers and 10 assists as NorthPort picked up its third straight victory for a 6-5 record. Prince Ibeh had 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 blocks.

Navarro led the Batang Pier's pullaway in the third quarter where he scored 16 of his 29 points.

The Batang Pier led by as much as 19 points as they pounced on the absence of the FiberXers' import Quincy Miller.

Converge fell to 8-3.

The scores:

NorthPort 112 – Navarro 29, Bolick 26, Ibeh 19, Tolentino 15, Sumang 9, Balanza 7, Ferrer 4, Ayaay 2, Chan 1, Calma 0, Caperal 0.

Converge 97 – Melecio 20, Teng 14, Ilagan 11, Ahanmisi 11, Tratter 9, Stockton 8, Arana 8, Browne 6, Racal 6, DiGregorio 2, Bulanadi 2, Ambohot 0.

