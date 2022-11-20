The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) and Far Eastern University (FEU) battle during the second round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Pasay City on November 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin lauded his team's resilience in a hard-earned victory over Far Eastern University on Sunday, which saw the Blue Eagles fight back from a 19-point deficit.

Ateneo took over in the second half en route to a 71-65 win over the Tamaraws, which assured them of at least a playoff for a spot in the Final 4. Ange Kouame was superb in the win, anchoring their rally and finishing with 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and a block.

"To be perfectly honest, you know, that win was just heart and some decent execution in the fourth quarter," Baldwin admitted after the game, which hiked Ateneo's record to 8-3 in UAAP Season 85.

"But up until then, we were pretty bad, really, in most aspects of the game," he added.

The Blue Eagles gave up open shots to FEU repeatedly in the first half, and the Tamaraws made the most of it with Xyrus Torres putting them up by 19 points, 39-20, late in the second quarter. Ateneo clamped down defensively in the third quarter, holding the Tams scoreless in the final 5:20 of the frame to set up the tight finish.

In the fourth quarter, the Blue Eagles shut down the Tamaraws, limiting Torres and LJay Gonzales to ill-advised three-pointers while fishing for fouls on the other end.

"It looked like they were the much-better prepared team, and they were also fighting extremely hard, and I think that's reflected on the free throws," Baldwin said of the Tamaraws.

"Things came right at the right time," he added. "We needed some inspiration in order to do a lot of different things well, and it seemed like that's what we lacked in the first half. We looked very flat. There's no excuse for that."

"I feel very blessed, thank the Lord that we got the win in the end. That takes us a little bit closer to where we wanna go," he added.

While it is concerning to see his team fall behind by double-digits for most of the first half, Baldwin said they must be commended for how they responded in the second half. Moreover, the coach believes that this is the kind of victory that will serve the Blue Eagles well as the season progresses.

"We showed some resolve. The team showed that they have fought back," he said. "The other thing is, the value of playing close games and the lessons you take out of those situations which arise in close games."

"We've lost all of our close games up to this point in time," he pointed out.

All of Ateneo's losses in Season 85 have come by single digits — they lost 83-78 to La Salle and 76-71 to University of the Philippines in overtime in the first round, before dropping a 78-74 decision to National University in the second round.

To finally outlast a team in the end game is a step forward for his squad, said Baldwin.

"Against a very good FEU team, very inspired and very well-coached, that's a good sign for us to show some life in a close game and make some good decisions, and make some good plays," he explained.

Ateneo can secure a Final 4 berth with another win over the University of the East on Wednesday.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.