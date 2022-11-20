John Amores with College of St. Benilde players. Photo courtesy of CSB head coach Charles Tiu.

MANILA, Philippines -- John Amores was given the opportunity to personally apologize to the College of St. Benilde Blazers on Saturday, as he dropped by the team's practice.

CSB head coach Charles Tiu confirmed on Sunday that Amores personally reached out to them in an effort to apologize for his actions last November 8.

Amores lost his cool during Jose Rizal University's NCAA Season 98 game against the Blazers and wound up punching four different CSB players. He has since been indefinitely suspended by the league and removed by JRU from its sports program. Two CSB players -- James Pasturan at Taine Davis -- also filed complaints of physical injury against the former Heavy Bomber.

"We spoke on Thursday and I invited him lang to practice if he wanted to apologize and he did. We're happy that he did that," Tiu said after St. Benilde's 83-73 triumph over Arellano University on Sunday.

"It takes a lot of humility for him to accept his mistakes and to come up in front of the whole team to just say sorry. It's not easy," he added. "The parents of Jimboy Pasturan turned out to be there also so at least kahit na medyo masama pa rin loob nila, nakapag-apologize si John."

Apologizing to the Blazers is "a step in the right direction" for Amores, said Tiu. The embattled player has also been suspended from his classes in JRU and required to do community service, aside from receiving counseling.

"We wish him the best. We hope that one day he can revive his career somehow and I hope another team gives him a chance," said Tiu. "Sana he learns from this and becomes a better person but we're very happy na at least siya may kusa na lumapit sa amin and to reach out. It says a lot about the person."

Nonetheless, Tiu also acknowledged that the complaints filed against Amores will likely move forward. It's a consequence that Amores has accepted, the coach also said.

"He didn't really ask or beg sila Jimboy to throw away the case and I said, that's really up to the families and the players," Tiu explained. "It's really easy for us to say sa team na sige tanggalin or drop that case but we weren't really the ones who got hurt like them."

"We leave it up to the families and we'll support their decision. John understands naman and we respect him for that," he added.

For their part, Tiu wants the Blazers to move forward from the incident. They improved to 13-4 in the NCAA season with Sunday's win over the Chiefs, and need just one more victory to seal a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4.

Though the incident with Amores continues to be a high-profile topic, Tiu wants his team to put their full focus on their on-going campaign.

"We've really tried to move forward from it already. Actually John also said that he's apologizing na ginulo niya kami na we're playing for something," he said. "So kami, we've already put that in the past. We're just focused on our next games."

St. Benilde will play San Beda University on Tuesday.