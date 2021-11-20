Team Secret after their elimination from the inaugural Horizon Cup 2021 held in Singapore. Screengrab from Wild Rift Esports.

MANILA—GG, Team Secret.

The all-Pinoy League of Legends: Wild Rift squad were eliminated in the inaugural Horizon Cup 2021 in Singapore on Saturday after losing 3-1 to Chinese squad Da Kun Gaming (DKG).

Piling on a 20,000-gold lead, DKG took Game 1.

The match was tight in Game 2, as DKG enjoyed a slight lead. But Team Secret capitalized on an overextension by DKG and never looked back after a 3-2 exchange, which saw Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia with a triple kill.

With the ace and the Baron Nasher, Da Kun Gaming stormed towards the Nexus of Team Secret to reach match point, keeping the Pinoy squad to just one kill in the low-scoring set.

Team Secret were poised to force a clincher, but DKG took advantage of a misstep by Team Secret 11 minutes into Game 3, snowballing the set from there to secure the first slot in the Grand Finals.

Team Secret qualified in the tournament after emerging as finalists in the SEA Championships, where they fell to Vietnam's SBTC Esports, 4-1.

They were one of the dark horses in the tournament, ranking 2nd in the Group Stages before qualifying for the knockout stages.

Entering the playoffs, they exacted revenge on SBTC, showing the Vietnamese team the door via sweep and getting their first win against their regional rivals.

This was the first global tournament for the mobile adaptation of League of Legends, which was released in 2020.

DKG will face the winner between Korean squad KT Rolter and fellow Chinese squad Thundertalk Gaming.

Team Secret roster

Eleazar “Azar” Salle

Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan

Morris “Core” Raymundo

Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia

Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz

James “Hamezz” Santos