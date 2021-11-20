F2 Logistics carved out a 25-21, 25-14, 25-19 victory against a young California Precision Sports (CPS) team in the inaugural Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Saturday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City, Batangas.

"We were surprised kasi bihira kasi sa high school ang ganyang galaw. Mataas ang level na ipinakita nila, so kailangan naming sumabay at nilagpasan namin ang galaw ng kalaban," said Cargo Movers coach Ramil de Jesus, a multi-titled collegiate and club coach.

F2 was tested by the Antipolo City-based CPS, which has an average age of 16 years old, in the first set before pressing hard on the pedal in the next two to prevail.

Kalei Mau led the Cargo Movers with 13 points.

Casiey Dongalo led CPS with 13 points while Jelai Gajero added 8 points to go with 6 receptions and 5 digs.