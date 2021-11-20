Juan Gomez de Liaño finished with 7 points in Earthfriends's 84-57 loss to Orange Vikings on Saturday. B.League media

Ehime gave Juan Gomez de Liaño and Tokyo Z a rude awakening a day after Earthfriends scored their first win in the Japan B.League Division II.

Andrew Fitzgerald and Eugene Phelps helped Orange Vikings hand Earthfriends an 84-57 beating Saturday at Ota Ward General Gymnasium.

Besides riding on a strong start, Orange Vikings limited Earthfriends to just 9 points in the third quarter.

That was all they needed to send Tokyo Z tumbling to a 1-14 record.

Gomez de Liaño scored 7 points to go with his 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Eddy Norelia led Tokyo Z with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Phelps, a former PBA import who played for Phoenix, exploded for 31 points, 19 rebounds, and 2 assists for Ehime.

Andrew Fitzgerald added 26 points, 6 boards, and 3 assists.