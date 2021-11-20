Kemark Cariño and Aomori Wat's continued their free fall on Saturday with a 77-55 defeat to Sendai in the Japan B.League Division II at Xebio Arena in Sendai.

The Wat’s, who went down 1-13 in the standings, came in shorthanded minus Michael Craig.

Masaharu Kataoka paced Sendai, which led by as many as 27 points, with 14 points including 4 triples.

Cariño scored 4 points for Aomori in 18 minutes of action. He also grabbed 4 rebounds.

Kouki Fujioka was the only Wat's player who churned in double-figures in scoring with 12 points.