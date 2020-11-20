NBA: Golden State reportedly acquires Kelly Oubre

Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. gets fouled by Warriors forward Kevin Durant in a December 2018 game in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri, AP/file

On the day the Warriors learned five-time All-Star guard Klay Thompson would miss his second straight season due to an injury, Golden State agreed to a deal to acquire forward Kelly Oubre from the Oklahoma City Thunder, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

According to ESPN, if the Warriors finish between 21st and 30th in the 2020-21 standings, they would give their 2021 first-round pick to the Thunder. But if Golden State finishes in the top 20, then Oklahoma City would get second-round selections from Golden State.

The Warriors, plagued by injuries, finished 15-50 last year, the worst record in the NBA.

The Warriors made the move after Thompson tore his right Achilles tendon during a pickup game on Wednesday. Thompson missed last year recovering from surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which he sustained in Golden State's loss to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Thompson averaged 21.5 points a game during the 2018-19 season, raising his career average to 19.5 points per game in eight seasons. He has been part of three NBA championship teams with Golden State.

Oubre, the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft, spent just a few days on the Thunder's roster. On Monday, he was shipped by the Suns as part of the deal that brought 10-time All-Star guard Chris Paul to Arizona.

Oubre, who averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Suns last year, also won't come cheap for the Warriors. Golden State is taking his $14.4 million expiring contract into a trade exception, which will cost the team $66 million in additional luxury tax, per ESPN.

The Warriors are expected to have a luxury tax bill of $134 million based on their roster, though the team will get relief if the NBA's revenue decreases this season, ESPN reported.