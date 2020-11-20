Golf: Woods to play with Charlie in father-son tournament

Tiger Woods and 11-year-old Charlie will team-up in the father-son PNC Championship in December, the golf superstar confirmed this week.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together," Woods, a 15-time major champion, said. "It's been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship."

The tournament will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, December 19-20.

It features 20 major championship winners competing as a team alongside a family member.

Woods has largely kept his children, Charlie and 13-year-old daughter Sam, out of the public eye, although both were on hand when he won the 2019 Masters for his first major title in more than a decade.

Woods finished the coronavirus pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters this month in deflating style, with a final-round 76 that included a 10 on the par-three 12th -- followed by five birdies in his last six holes.

Teaming up with Charlie in the PNC Championship gives him a chance to compete one more time in 2020, a year that has seen his unofficial World Challenge in the Bahamas cancelled because of the pandemic.

No fans will be allowed at the Florida tournament, but it will be televised in the United States by NBC.

German veteran Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, will return to defend the title they won last year.

American Justin Thomas will make his debut alongside his father, Mike.

LPGA great Annika Sorenstam of Sweden will also play with her dad.

Other major champions who will tee it up include Greg Norman, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen and John Daly.

