Angara: PH Sports Commission promises to pay remaining SEA Games debt by Dec. 15

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has promised to settle its remaining accounts connected to the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, Sen. Sonny Angara said on Friday.

The commission still has remaining payables amounting to P304 million, as of October 31, a Senate budget deliberation revealed.

"They plan to pay before December 15. They are processing some of the claims. There is just paperwork to be done," Angara said.

Sen. Nancy Binay said the PSC must take action, because it has been a year since the country last hosted the Games, in which it won the overall title with 149 gold, 117 silver, 121 bronze medals.

"November 30 (2019) pa natin hinost ang SEA Games. May 1 year na 'yung pinagkakautngan ng PSC na hindi pa nababayaran," Binay said.

"During the committee hearings, si vice-chair Bong Go ang nagkuwento na may mga lumapit sa kaniyang mga drivers na nagparenta ng sasakyan nila sa SEA Games na hanggang ngayon hindi pa nababayaran."

The government has allocated P6.8 billion for the hosting of the biennial event.

The PSC promised to submit its financial report before the end of the year. -- With a report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News