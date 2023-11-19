Worlds 2023: Faker, T1 win Worlds in gracious 'last dance'

Courtesy: Riot Games

SEOUL, South Korea (UPDATED) - South Korean powerhouse T1 clinched their fourth League of Legends World Championship title (Worlds 2023) after a clean 3-0 sweep of China squad Weibo Gaming at the Gocheok Sky Dome here.

This is Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok and the team's fourth world title since the Unkillable Demon King joined the team in 2013.

Choi "Zeus" Woo-je was crowned the MVP in the best-of-five series after a stellar run in the team's first title in six years.

T1 bounce back from a heartbreaking 2-3 loss against DRX in last year's Grand Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, and defied odds after much of their campaign this year heading into the worlds major event turned shaky.

Faker also took a brief rest earlier this year to nurse a lingering injury.

T1 will take home at least US$445,000 of prize earnings.

It was an all-stakes run for the South Korea powerhouse, who have hinted in various interviews that this may be the last time they will compete with the current roster.

Worlds 2023, done in a month-long tournament held both in Busan and in Seoul, was the first time since Riot Games revamped the tournament format to balance things off.

The tournament implemented best-of-threes and a Swiss-style stage for this year's edition, and saw Hallyu titans such as EXO's Baekhyun and fast-growing K-Pop group NewJeans perform.