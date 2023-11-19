UAAP: UE boys still perfect in high school volleyball

The UE boys' volleyball team. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the East is still unbeaten in the UAAP Season 86 boys' volleyball tournament, after a tough 19-25, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11 win over National University-Nazareth School on Sunday at the Adamson University Gym.

After dropping the first and fourth sets, the Junior Warriors fended off a gutsy Bullpups side, establishing an 8-4 advantage early in the fifth set.

However, the Bustillos-based side mounted a comeback, scoring four consecutive points to tie the match at eight. Both teams traded points until Xyrone Montemayor's push and Jan Macam's solid block closed out the match at 15-11.

UE seized the top spot with a 3-0 record, while NUNS fell to 2-1.

Meanwhile, Adamson University overcame Far Eastern University-Diliman, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13, to maintain an unblemished record in the girls’ tournament.

Powered by the offensive duo of Shaina Nitura and Sam Cantada, the Lady Baby Falcons sprinted to an 8-0 start, creating a lead that the Lady Baby Tamaraws could not overcome. Adamson University continued to dominate, preventing FEU-D from scoring runs of more than two points.

With the score at 23-13, a cross-court hit from Nitura put the Lady Baby Falcons at match point, followed by an attack from Kirsten Carpizo that secured them the victory, 25-13.

Adamson grabbed the solo lead at 3-0, while FEU-D slipped to 2-1.

In other games, De La Salle-Zobel secured its first win of the season in both divisions by defeating Ateneo in the boys’ division, 25-18, 25-15, 25-14, and the girls’ team of its archrivals, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16.

The Junior Lady Spikers rose to 1-1 with the win, while Ateneo fell to 1-2.