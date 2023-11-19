DLSU’s Lee Sario and Bernice Paraiso. UAAP Media.

MANILA — De La Salle University was victorious in its last game of the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Archers defeated University of the East, 58-45, Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Lee Sario and Bernice Paraiso scored 18 and 14, respectively, with the former adding seven boards and four assists, and the latter grabbing 18 massive boards.

The Lady Archers ended the year as the fifth-best team at 7-7.

A 15-5 opening quarter set the tone for the Taft-based squad throughout the contest, with them at one point doubling up on UE, 38-19, early in the third quarter.

This proved to be enough for the Cholo Villanueva-led squad as they went 5-2 in the second round of Season 86.

"I’m very proud of the girls because from our first-round performance to now going into the second round and finishing the UAAP tournament on a winning note speaks a lot about the big turnaround that we achieved this year," said Villanueva.

“The theme for this year is learning, improving, and not making the same mistakes. I think we proved that in this second round. It’s good momentum for us going into Season 87. Hopefully, we bring the same energy from what we achieved in the second round,” he added.

Arabela Dela Rosa finished with 13 points for UE, while Paulina Anastacio scored nine markers. Althea Lorena grabbed 11 boards alongside seven points, and Trixie Burgos got 12 rebounds with six markers.

The Recto-based squad was winless in 14 contests.

The Scores:

DLSU 58 – Sario 18, Paraiso 14, Mendoza 6, Dela Paz 4, Sunga 4, San Juan 3, Binaohan 3, Villa-cua 3, Dalisay 2, Delos Reyes 1, Rodriguez 0, Barcieto 0, Catalan 0, Salado 0

UE 45 – Dela Rosa 13, Anastacio 9, Lorena 7, Burgos 6, Paule 5, Kone 3, Pedregosa 2, Ronquillo 0, Ruiz 0

Quarterscores: 15-5, 32-17, 49-32, 58-45