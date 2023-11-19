UAAP: Padilla stars as Adamson women trounce FEU

Adamson’s Cris Padilla. UAAP Media.

MANILA — Adamson University closed its UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball campaign by clinching its fourth win of the year.

This, after the Lady Falcons defeated Far Eastern University, 71-60, on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Cris Padilla poured in 18 points, four steals, and two assists, Elaine Atang scored 12, while Cheska Apag and Victoria Adeshina contributed 10 markers each.

Only separated by five points with the San Marcelino-based squad having the upper hand, Adamson banked on a huge third frame to break away from FEU, allowing them to create a lead that grew to as much as 20, 69-49, with over two minutes left in the game.

This enabled the Lady Falcons to snap their three-game losing streak and end the season as the sixth-best team.

Josee Kaputu delivered an astounding 25-point, 20-rebound game for the Morayta-based squad, but it all went for naught as FEU fell to 3-11 in the year.

The Scores:

AdU 71 - Padilla 18, Etang 12, Apag 10, Adeshina 10, Limbago 8, Meniano 4, Dampios 3, Alaba 3, Mazo 2, Agojo 1, Bajo 0, Tano 0, Cortez 0, Carcallas 0.

FEU 60 - Kaputu 25, Manguiat 13, Salvani 6, Del Prado 5, Dela Torre 5, Delos Santos 2, Antonio 2, Ong 2, Aquino 0, Paras 0, Cabahug 0, Pasilang 0, Nagma 0.

Quarterscores: 13-13, 33-28, 50-39, 71-60.