TNT Fight returns on Nov. 25

MANILA -- Filipino kickboxers will take centerstage again when TNT Fight returns this Nov. 25 at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City.

Manuel "The Black Panther" Delos Reyes will take on Kimbert "The Hunter" Alintozon in the main event of TNT Kickboxing 2: Delos Reyes vs Alintozon.

TNT Kickboxing 2 is the second installment of the TNT Fight series which showcases the top kickboxing talents in the country.

The kickboxing card will feature 10 bouts, including four amateur and six professional fights.

The main event promises to be a thrilling encounter as Delos Reyes takes on Alintozon in a bout that could determine the future featherweight king of TNT.

In the co-main event, LA "Tenacity" Lauron returns to the ring to face Richard "The Sniper" Lachica, setting the stage for the TNT lightweight division.

Female competitors will also step into the TNT ring for the first time in promotion’s history. Meghan "Meggie" Matheson and Sahara Abdul "The Ripper" Khalik will compete in an amateur bout to capture the audience's attention.