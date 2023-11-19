Ginebra's Scottie Thompson in action against Magnolia. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Scottie Thompson admitted the apparent non-call by the referees in the crucial part of their match against Magnolia hurt Barangay Ginebra during their "Manila Clasico."

Down by 92-91 with eight seconds remaining in the clock, Thompson forced an attempt that could have won it for the Kings.

But Mark Barroca challenged the shot and the Ginebra camp thought a contact on Thompson's elbow was missed by the referees.

"Iba iba ang tingin nila, pero for me foul yun," said Thompson. "Pero baka hindi lang clear sa referee, too bad (ubos nang coach's) challenge."

The Kings ended up losing by two points, 93-91, as the Hotshots completed a dramatic finish from 26 points down.

Ginebra's Maverick Ahanmisi said they can only blame themselves for the defeat.

"We could go on and on about the officiating or whatever, but we lost it because we lost the lead," said Ginebra's new recruit.

It was a painful loss for Ahanmisi who scored 21 markers for the Kings.

"Obviously I'm not as happy as I should be right now... we can't blame anybody but ourselves... We didn't protect it well in the second half when they started attacking, it was just a lapse," he said.