Tennis: Eala barges into Kyotec Open finals

Alex Eala chases the ball en route to a finals appearance Luxembourg. From Eala's Facebook page

Alex Eala survived a tough challenge against the more experienced Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, to book a trip to the ITF W40 Kyotec Open finals on Sunday, Manila time.

The 18-year-old Filipina had to grind it out in the third set against the fourth seeded German before putting Friedsam away after two hours and 30 minutes at the Tennis Club Petange in Luxembourg.

With the victory, Eala, a double bronze medalist in the recent Asian Games, remains on track to win her fifth professional crown.

But she has to get past French third seed Oceane Dodin, who has yet to lose a set in the tournament.

Eala, ranked 435 in the world, is aiming at a fifth ITF singles crown.