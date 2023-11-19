PBA: San Miguel notches first win at Meralco's expense

San Miguel import Ivan Aska in action against Meralco. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- San Miguel Beer picked up its first win in the PBA Commissioner's Cup by turning back Meralco, 93-83, on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen nearly squandered a 21-point lead in the third quarter but regained control of the game by using a more balanced attack compared to the Bolts.

Import Ivan Aska had 27 points and 13 rebounds, while June Mar Fajardo tallied 17 markers while gathering 15 boards.

CJ Perez and Chris Ross added 16 and 10 points, respectively.

It was San Miguel's first win after bowing to NLEX in overtime in its first assignment, where the Beermen squandered a double-digit advantage.

Aska was glad to secure the win for San Miguel after fouling out in his first outing, leading to their defeat against NLEX.

"I just learned my lesson from the first game. It was my first time, so the players and the coaching staff got me ready for the game," said the import.

"I told myself I have to stay in the game and just do what I do, play defense and offense."

San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent, for his part, said their import is now more oriented with the officiating and it showed against the Bolts.

"I think he adjusted really well, the team needed an inside presence that’s why we got him. Despite his first game, like he said he did not know the calls and everything, imagine after one game he adjusted with the calls," he said.

Meralco came in with lack of manpower with Allein Maliksi sitting out due to a broken nose.

Also going to waste was Chris Newsome's 22-point, six-assist performance.

Suleiman Braimoh was held by Aska to 15 points, shooting just 6-of-18 from the field. Raymond Almazan had 11, while Cliff Hodge scored 10.

But San Miguel suffered losses, too. Terrence Romeo bailed out in the second half due to a bum right knee.

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 93 – Aska 27, Fajardo 17, Perez 16, Ross 10, Romeo 9, Tautuaa 7, Enciso 5, Jiimenez 2, Bulanadi 0

MERALCO 83 – Newsome 22, Braimoh 15, Almazan 11, Hodge 10, Bates 6, Quinto 5, Dario 5, Caram 4, Rios 3, Jackson 2, Pasaol 0

QUARTERS: 29-20, 55-43, 66-62, 93-83