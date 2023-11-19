PBA: Bishop, Bey look forward to epic 'Manila Clasico'

Ginebra's Tony Bishop and Magnolia's Tyler Bey will clash on Sunday's Manila Clasico. PBA Images

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra import Tony Bishop knows it is going to be tough going up against a well conditioned Magnolia side on Sunday when they play their “Manila Clasico” at the Araneta Coliseum.

After sweeping the pre-season On Tour series, the Hotshots ran away with three straight wins to open PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

“These guys are on a 14-15 game win streak, they have a great team over there, great size. Deep team. They are able to get rebounds, aggressive,” said Bishop, who led the Gin Kings to a 14-point win against Converge last Friday.

“I know it's going to be a tough game, it's not going to be easy.”

Bishop also shrugged off expectations of him being a replacement of Ginebra’s beloved import Justin Brownlee.

The former Meralco import showed he now belonged to the Gin Kingsby dishing out 34 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in their first game.

“I'm not worried about it, I'm just playing my game. I just go out there and do what I can do, put the ball to my teammates and play my game,” he said.

Magnolia’s Tyler Bey, for his part, knows that a throng of loyal fans will be marching to the Big Dome to root for Ginebra.

But Bey, who averaged 29.3 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.3 assists in the Hotshots’ three victories, is not worried.

“I heard it's pretty big and there's going to be a lot of people there,” he said. “I know they're fan favorite, but we just come out there play our game.”

“As long as we come out, play hard, give our effort, we should be good.”

RELATED VIDEO