MLBB: RSG take home first MPLI title for PH

RSG Philippines on Sunday took home the One Esports MPL Invitational title, the first for a MPL Philippines team, in a 3-1 win over ECHO at the GBK Basketball Hall in Jakarta, Indonesia.

This is the first time a MPL Philippines squad will take home the title, after Indonesian teams dominated the tournament since it started in 2020.

The tournament saw upset after upset as MPL Philippines finalists AP Bren and Blacklist failed to make it into the Grand Finals.

ECHO were without Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera in the equation while RSG Philippines had RSG Malaysia MVP Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto stand in for the tournament in Darryl "Irrad" Tuazon's stead.

Demonkite was the Grand Finals MVP for the competition.

RSG will take home the lion's share of a $100,000 (P5.5 million) prize pool.