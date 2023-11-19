Adamson’s Ced Manzano (10), Jed Colonia (17), and Jhon Calisay (22). Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Adamson University got a huge lift from Cedrick Manzano during its crucial victory against University of the East on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4 Soaring Falcons’ pillar delivered a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double and contributed four steals and two assists, while also holding his own against UE’s frontline that features Precious Momowei and Abdul Sawat.

This was despite an unfortunate time for Manzano whose father is currently in the hospital due to an undisclosed health concern, as shared by Adamson mentor Nash Racela.

“If you’ve noticed kanina, Cedric was so emotional. [It] was about his father,” he revealed during post-game.

Still, Manzano was eager to help the San Marcelino-based squad in their most important game of Season 86, as they would’ve faced elimination if they were not able to take care of business against the feisty Rey Remogat-starred UE team.

“The dad is in the hospital. Si Cedrick, [he] almost did not play today. He missed practice the other day, but he forced himself to practice yesterday because he really wanted to,” added the one-time UAAP champion coach.

Racela opted to insert Manzano in their starting lineup even if he missed their preparations for the UE game, and Manzano did deliver, which is why Racela was glad for his reliable big man.

“That’s why we started him. That was our decision. It’s one way of him honoring his dad.”

But for Racela, his performance and their victory were all for Cedrick’s dad and his whole family.

“I’m sure his dad will be proud. He represented the Manzano family really well.”

