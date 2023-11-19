MANILA -- Lyceum of the Philippines University is assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the NCAA Season 99 Final 4.

This, after the Pirates crushed the Arellano Chiefs, 98-86, on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan behind a balanced offensive attack.

McLaude Guadana and John Barba each had 17 points, while Shawn Umali put up 15 points and Enoch Valdez had an 11-point, 15-rebound double-double. The Pirates shot 49.4% from the field in the win.

They improved to 13-4, a game behind the Mapua Cardinals (14-3) for the No. 1 spot. Both teams are assured of a top two finish and a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4.

Arellano, already eliminated from the Final 4 hunt, fell to 2-15 in the season. They were led by Jade Talampas with 20 points and nine rebounds.

In the second game, College of St. Benilde boosted its Final 4 hopes with a 72-54 rout of dethroned champions Letran Knights.

Miguel Oczon waxed hot late to help the Blazers pull away in the final period, giving them their 11th win against six losses. The Blazers are assured of at least a playoff for a place in the Final 4.

The Knights, meanwhile, fell to 2-15.

The scores:

Lyceum vs. Arellano

LPU 98- Guadana 17, Barba 17, Umali 15, Valdez 11, Bravo 9, Montano 6, Penafiel 6, Omandac 6, Villegas 5, Cunanan 3, Moralejo 3, Versoza 0, Aviles 0

AU 86- Talampas 20, Capulong 17, Mallari 14, Sunga 12, Geronimo 6, Yanes 6, Camay 5, Lustina 2, Dela Cruz 2, Ongotan 2, Villerente 0, Dayrit 0, Tan 0, Rosalin 0

Quarterscores: 21-16; 51-44; 80-65; 98-86

St. Benilde vs. Letran

CSB 72- Corteza 13, Sangco 13, Oczon 12, Gozum 9, Nayve 8, Cajucom 5, Mara 4, Marcos 4, Carlos 2, Turco 2, Arciaga 0, Jarque 0, Davis 0, Marasigan 0

Letran 54- Monje 18, Garupil 8, Cuajao 8, Javillonar 6, Batallier 5, Santos 4, Bojorcelo 3, Jumao-as 2, Bautista 0, Go 0, Ariar 0

Quarterscores: 15-15; 35-33; 59-48; 72-54