Gilas Pilipinas to be honored by PBA Press Corps

Gilas Pilipinas celebrate and pose for photos after taking the gold in men’s basketball against Jordan during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on October 6, 2023. PSC-POC Media pool.

MANILA -- For their historic campaign in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Gilas Pilipinas will have a special moment in the PBA Press Corps Awards Night on Monday at Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Coach Tim Cone and his players will be given the President's Award by the men and women who cover the PBA beat, following their gold medal-winning campaign in the Asiad in China.

Meanwhile, Magnolia guard Jio Jalalon will also have his turn in the spotlight as the recipient of the Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Jalalon, 31, was earlier named part of Season 47’s All-Defensive Team along with June Mar Fajardo, Christian Standhardinger, Cliff Hodge, and Chris Newsome. It's the third time in his career that he made the elite group.

As top choice for the President’s Award, Gilas Pilipinas joins the PBA Board of Governors and former MVP and Bulakan, Bulacan Mayor Vergel Meneses as among the select few recognized for the honor.

The national team exceeded the expectations of a basketball-loving nation when it regained basketball supremacy in Asia by winning the gold for the first time in 61 long years.

With barely two weeks of preparation as a complete unit, Gilas capped its campaign behind a memorable come-from-behind win over host China in the semifinals, 77-76, and then got back at elimination round tormentor Jordan in the gold medal play, 70-60.

Jalalon meanwhile, led the league in steals last season, averaging 2.1 in 49 games played. He also ranked third in assists with 5.8 per game, while averaging 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.