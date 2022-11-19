UAAP: Ateneo women fuel Final 4 charge by beating FEU

With Kacey dela Rosa in foul trouble, Sarah Makanjuola stepped up for Ateneo against FEU. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University bucked a slow start to eliminate Far Eastern University from contention, 67-50, in the UAAP Season 85 Women’s Basketball Tournament, Saturday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

With the win, the Blue Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak to improve their record to 6-6, and maintain their push for a Final Four ticket.

On the other hand, the Lady Tamaraws fell to 2-10 behind four straight losses. FEU is now out of the Final Four race.

“We’re really, really (happy) that we got the win. Because of the FIBA break, parang the games were so matagal tapos yung talo namin (sunod-sunod) Parang hindi kami makapanalo. Almost three weeks, it took a toll on a young team but we knew we were gonna come out and play well today,” said Ateneo coach LA Mumar.

The Blue Eagles broke the game open in the third quarter, with Sarah Makanjuola's layup giving them a 51-41 cushion with 53 seconds left in the frame.

FEU then lost head coach Bert Flores to an ejection with 6:09 left to play.

Flores was first given a technical foul after incurring his second warning for complaining about a non-call, only for him to incur another technical foul as he continued to lash out at the referees.

Ateneo was then in full control and the Katipunan school enjoyed its biggest lead at 65-47 with 1:25 to go thanks to two Jhazmin Joson free throws.

Makanjuola led the Blue Eagles with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks. Junize Calago contributed 15 points and four rebounds.

Joson contributed 13 points, eight assists, and six rebounds to the Ateneo cause while LJ Miranda had 12 rebounds to go along with seven points and four assists.

In contrast, Kacey Dela Rosa had an off day after getting four fouls in the first half. She ended up with four points and four rebounds in 14:47 minutes of action.

Ateneo’s bench mob contributed hugely with 43 points to FEU’s 11. The Blue Eagles also had 34 inside points to the Lady Tamaraws’ 24.

“I got stressed when Kacey got in foul trouble,” added Mumar. “We knew Sarah was gonna step up and that’s what she did - 22 points and 10 rebounds. I think that’s how it is with our team. We’re not yet consistent but we have enough talent to win.”

Queenie Aquino led FEU with 10 points and eight rebounds followed by Princess Jumuad’s nine points, six rebounds, four steals, and three assists.

Camille Taguiam has eight points and eight rebounds for the Lady Tamaraws.

The scores:

Ateneo (67) - Makanjuola 22, Calago 15, Joson 13, Miranda 7, Eufemiano 6, Dela Rosa 4, Cruza 0, Nieves 0, Villacruz 0.

FEU (50) - Aquino 10, Jumuad 9, Taguiam 8, Pacia 8, Go 7, Delos Santos 4, Manguiat 2, Paras 2, Obien 0, Samonte 0, Lopez 0.

Quarters: 12-19, 33-27, 51-41, 67-50.