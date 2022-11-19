Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau

MANILA – The Adamson University Lady Falcons completed a comeback against the University of Santo Tomas to clinch the bronze medal in the Shakey’s Super League Saturday.

The Lady Falcons needed a decider to down the pesky Golden Tigresses, 25-27, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 15-11, to settle for third at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Trisha Tubu provided a solid performance for the San Marcelino squad with 18 points, including 15 attacks, to upset the Tigresses.

Down 1-2, Adamson held onto the fourth as UST committed a crucial attack error before Lucille Almonte powered her spike through to force a fifth set, 25-22.

In the fifth, the Lady Falcons momentarily had a 6-4 lead after three consecutive errors from the Tigresses but UST quickly recovered and regained the upper hand, 7-6, off a push from Cassie Carballo.

Adamson would steal the advantage once again as Lorene Toring and Antonette Adolfo pulled their acts together for Falcons’ offense, 11-8.

Pierre Abellana gathered a couple of attack points before Sophia Abbu scored a block to equalize the match anew, 11-all.

But that was the last hurrah for the Tigresses as Adamson took all the next four points of the match including the last two spikes of Adolfo that gave them the victory.