PVL: Petro Gazz books semis seat after sweeping Army

Photo from PVL media bureau

MANILA – The Petro Gazz Angels secured the third semis spot in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference Saturday.

Petro Gazz made quick work of the already eliminated United Auctioneers Army, 25-13, 25-12, 25-19, to book a Final Four seat in the tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

Lindsey Vander Weide led all scorers with 20 points, built on 14 attacks, four blocks, and a pair of aces. Veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas added 12 points for the Angels, who improved to a 5-2 win-loss record.

Army remained at the bottom of the standings with a disappointing 0-8 card.

It was all Petro Gazz in the entire match with Vander Weide steering the pack including a combination hit that widened the gap in the third frame, 22-15.

Angel committed a series of errors in the ensuing play but Pontillas hammered a trademark crosscourt hit that put them at match point, 24-18.

Myla Pablo finished the game with a down-the-line kill.

Laura Condotta paced the Army with 12 attacks but failed to secure solid support from her teammates including Jovelyn Gonzaga, who was limited to just five points.

Petro Gazz will next face the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.