PVL: Cignal routs F2 Logistics to boost semis bid

Photo from PVL media bureau

MANILA – The Cignal HD Spikers kept their semifinal bid alive as they torched the F2 Logistics, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20, in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference Saturday.

The HD Spikers now sit in fourth place with a 4-3 record while pushing the Cargo Movers down to 3-4. Both teams and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans (3-4) are eyeing to clinch the last semis berth in the tournament.

Cignal leaned on veteran Ces Molina who registered 20 points while Angeli Araneta contributed with 15 markers. But it was Ria Meneses who became a sparkplug for the HD Spikers in the fourth set.

The team opened the fourth frame with a 7-2 salvo capped by a quick hit by Meneses and a rejection from Molina.

The Cargo Movers quickly rallied back as Tin Tiamzon scored from the back row, 8-9. But Meneses would score in the middle once again before tallying an ace for a 12-8 separation of Cignal.

She made it a 19-14 advantage when she released another quick spike. F2 made a last attempt to return to the game but Molina and Gel Cayuna smart move, put Cignal closer to win, 22-19.

A drop ball from Araneta denied the Cargo Movers of forcing a deciding fifth set.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Stalzer provided a chunk of points with 26 markers but was the only lone double-digit scorer in her team.