San Miguel Beer outlasted Phoenix in a vicious dogfight on Saturday in a 108-104 win in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the PhilSports Arena.

Simon Enciso led the way for the Beermen with 20 points, including 6 triples, to go with his 7 rebounds.

Import Devon Scott added 18 markers and 14 rebounds plus 6 assists, while CJ Perez had 16 points to help San Miguel get off a 2-game slide and improve their record to 4-5.

The Fuel Masters, led by Jayvee Mocon, dropped to 5-6.

