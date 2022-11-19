PBA: Bay Area holds off Magnolia for top spot

Bay Area foiled Magnolia's comeback attempt in the final period in their 95-89 win in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

Myles Powell again led the charge for the Dragons with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Bay Area led by as much as 17 points, but Magnolia managed to chop the lead to 82-79 following Jio Jalalon's driving layup midway in the final period.

It was the closest the Hotshots could get as Songwei Zhu and Powell partnered to close out Magnolia.

Bay Area improved to 9-2 while relegating Magnolia to second spot with an 8-2 record.

