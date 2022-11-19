Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau

MANILA – The Ateneo Blue Eagles ended their Shakey’s Super League stint in fifth place after trouncing University of the Philippines at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum Saturday.

Ateneo bucked a second set hiccup to take down the Fighting Maroons in four sets, 25-17, 25-27, 25-20, 25-12, led by Alexis Miner, who notched nine points, including six attacks.

The Blue Eagles built an early 8-2 lead in the fourth frame after a push from Miner, then stretched that to 13-3 as UP committed an attack error.

A timeout called by the Fighting Maroons did not result in a fightback as Ateneo continued its run, 15-3.

A service error by UP made it an overwhelming 20-5 advantage for the Blue Eagles. The Fighting Maroons would string more points in the ensuing play but Miner punctuated the game with a running hit.

Ateneo lost to its rival De La Salle Lady Spikers in the quarterfinals before winning against the Perpetual Lady Altas in the classification phase that set up its matchup with UP.