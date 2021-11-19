Team Secret celebrates its win against Vietnamese foes SBTC Esports in the Horizon Cup 2021 held in Singapore. Courtesy: Wild Rift Esports livestream.

(UPDATE) All-Filipino League of Legends: Wild Rift squad Team Secret avenged its SEA Championship loss at a bigger stage after eliminating Vietnamese squad SBTC Esports, to enter the semifinals of the Horizon Cup 2021 in Singapore.

Booting off SBTC in the inaugural global tournament was sweet revenge for the Filipino squad, after sinking 1-4 in their grand finals clash in the SEA Championship 2021. It is also Team Secret's first time to secure a series against its Vietnamese foes.

It was a stellar performance for Team Secret to start the playoff rounds, taking the series with one clean game after another as it progressed to the next round.

Team Secret was off to a good start in Game 1, with SBTC not far behind and picking up steam. Midway, however, Team Secret racked up a gold lead which went as high as 8,000, thanks to secured objectives.

Putting a nail on the coffin, James “Hamezz” Santos was able to snare three of SBTC's players, allowing room for Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia and Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz to deal damage and take down a couple of the Vietnamese squad's players, eventually busting their Nexus to draw first blood.

The all-Filipino squad banked on a more dominant Game 2, shredding through the Vietnamese squad behind a 21-7 kill lead and a whopping 14,000 gold lead which propelled the squad to match point.



A clean Game 3, which saw Team Secret limit SBTC to just three kills, secured the series for the Filipino squad, highlighted by a quadra-kill by Eleazar “Azar” Salle midway through.

Tatsuriii drew MVP honors in Games 1 and 2, while Eleazar “Azar” Salle drew MVP honors in Game 3.

Team Secret will face top-seeded Chinese squad Da Kun Gaming on Saturday, November 20, at 6 p.m in the semifinals.

Team Secret roster

Eleazar “Azar” Salle

Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan

Morris “Core” Raymundo

Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia

Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz

James “Hamezz” Santos