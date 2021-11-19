NBA: Jimmy Butler guides Heat to easy win over Wizards

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler dunks the basketball against the Washington Wizards at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and Bam Adebayo added 20 points and nine rebounds as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to four games, beating the visiting Washington Wizards, 112-97, on Thursday.

Butler added five assists and four steals, and Gabe Vincent chipped in a season-high 18 points in 25 minutes off the Miami bench. P.J. Tucker scored 15 points, while Kyle Lowry had eight points and 12 assists.

Bradley Beal scored 30 points to lead Washington, which has lost two straight following a five-game winning streak.

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, while rookie Corey Kispert scored a career-high 13 points.

Miami maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half and cruised to victory in the front end of a two-game set. The teams meet again in Washington on Saturday.

Miami has won eight of its past 10 meetings against Washington, which shot 49.4 percent from the field but committed 17 turnovers.

The Heat opened the game by missing nine of their first 12 shots but scored the final nine points of the opening quarter to pull ahead, 21-19.

Miami led, 47-40, at the half, with Butler scoring 14 points and Adebayo adding 12. The Wizards' 40 points marked their lowest scoring half of the young season.

Tucker made a pair of 3-pointers midway through the third quarter to help the Heat move ahead, 63-48.

Duncan Robinson's trey pushed the lead to 75-57 with 3:59 left in the third quarter, extending his franchise record to 64 consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer.

Montrezl Harrell had 12 points and nine rebounds for Washington, which trailed by 13 at the end of three quarters and struggled to make a run in the final period.

With Miami all-time leading scorer Dwyane Wade sitting courtside, the Heat shot 50 percent from the field and recorded their ninth double-digit victory of the season.

Miami, despite playing without guard Tyler Herro (bruised right wrist), pulled even with the Brooklyn Nets for the best record in the Eastern Conference at 11-5.