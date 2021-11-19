Tyrant LXIX's Call of Duty: Mobile team. CODM - Garena Facebook page.

MANILA -- All-Filipino Call of Duty: Mobile squad Tyrant LXIX claimed stake to the title as the best female CODM team in Southeast Asia after emerging as champions of Valkyrie Series Season 2 held from November 3-18.

Tyrant LXIX banked on a repeat against Nifty Ultra AJW, which it already defeated in the upper bracket playoffs opener, 3-0, in an all-Pinoy grand finals showdown to emerge as champions.

Three of the four playoff teams are all-Filipino teams, with Season 1 champs, Southeast Asian-based Lugiami, taking the last slot.

Tyrant LXIX was the top-seeded team coming into the playoffs, followed by defending champs Lugiami, and fellow Filipino squads PDR Bees and Nifty Ultra AJW Esports.

Tyrant LXIX also swept most of their matches from the get-go.

Starting from the upper bracket, Tyrant LXIX defeated Nifty Ultra AJW and Lugiami to become the first squad to advance to the finals, while Nifty Ultra AJW sank to the lower bracket where they defeated fellow Filipino squad PDR Bees and Lugiami to qualify for the finals.

Tyrant LXIX takes the lion's share of the $3,000 (P150,000) prize pool.