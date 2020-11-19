WATCH: Pacquiao hands out cash, relief goods to Ulysses victims

World champion boxer and lawmaker Manny Pacquiao recently led the handing out of relief goods to residents of Marikina and Rizal who bore the aftermath of typhoon Ulysses.

Besides distributing relief packs, which contained grocery items like rice, canned goods, noodles and medicines, Pacquiao handed out cash as well.

"Naalala ko sa buhay ko yung kapatid ko umiiyak, si Congressman Roel (Pacquiao). Maliit pa yan umiiyak siya humihingi ng pagkain sa mama ko," he said in an impromptu speech at Santo Nino Elementary School in Marikina, remembering the days when they still lived in poverty.

Pacquiao said his mother, Dionisia, only encouraged her children to drink water while they wait for food.

"Kaya narito ako para magshare ng blessings na ibinigay sa akin ng Panginoon," the senator said.

Pacquiao said he decided to hand out P1,000 to each typhoon victim so they could buy things not included in the relief packs.

"Aside from these grocery items, some of them need to buy milk, clothes, maintenance medicine and other tings," said the fighting senator.

"'Yung iba nawalan ng kumot, unan, banig o higaan. Minsan na akong tumira sa kalsada kaya ramdam ko ang hirap."

The other day, he signed a deal as brand ambassador of Globe Telecoms, which gets exclusive steaming rights of his future bouts via Upstream.

Pacquiao said he will be donating his talent fee to those affected by the recent calamities.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC