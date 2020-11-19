Volleyball: Organizers mull revival of V-League for collegiate tournament

MANILA, Philippines -- The organizers of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) are looking to revive the V-League, as a way to differentiate their collegiate conference from its professional competitions.

The PVL officially turned professional last Friday, but Sports Vision president Ricky Palou made it clear that they will continue to hold a tournament for collegiate teams.

[EMBEd on 'turned professional': https://news.abs-cbn.com/sports/11/13/20/volleyball-pvl-officially-turns-pro-bvr-spikers-turf-next]

"We will have two conferences for the commercial teams, for the pro teams, one with imports and one with no imports. But we will still maintain the collegiate tournament," Palou said last Friday.

In an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, Palou revealed that they are now considering bringing back the V-League brand just for the Collegiate Conference.

"With the PVL turning professional … we'd like to revive the V-League for the collegiate tournament," he said.

"We don't wanna confuse people by calling the collegiate tournament also the PVL Collegiate Tournament. It might confuse people, because people will say why are these collegiate teams participating in a professional league," he explained.

The V-League was founded in 2004 and backed by Shakey's until 2016, when it was rebranded as the PVL.

With the league turning professional, collegiate players will need to secure a special guest license from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) in order to play in the PVL Open and Reinforced Conferences. The NCAA has already indicated that they will honor the SGLs, but it remains to be seen if the UAAP will implement a similar ruling.

Should the V-League's revival push through, it is expected to remain an amateur tournament squarely for the collegiate teams.

"We want to differentiate it," Palou stressed. "Right now, we're looking at (it). Of course, this will depend on the management of Sports Vision on whether we will bring back the V-League to handle the Collegiate tournament."

"The collegiate tournament will basically adopt the top teams of the UAAP and the NCAA, and other college or university teams that we feel will be competitive enough," he added.

For several seasons, the league's Collegiate Conference has served as the de facto preseason tournament for UAAP and NCAA squads. Top contenders from both leagues use the PVL Collegiate Conference to gear up for their respective tournaments.

In 2019, Adamson University ruled the conference, beating University of Santo Tomas.

Related video: