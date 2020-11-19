NBA: Warriors' Thompson awaits testing on right leg injury -- reports

Klay Thompson (11) of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during the Golden State Warriors media day at Chase Center on September 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images/AFP

Golden State Warriors All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson is awaiting tests to determine the severity of a right leg injury.

According to multiple reports, Thompson has a lower-leg injury and was injured Wednesday in a workout. Thompson, per The Athletic, was unable to place any weight on his right leg after he was hurt. ESPN cited a source that described the injury as "Not good."

Golden State confirmed Thompson was injured with a statement on Twitter.

"Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury today during a workout in Southern California. No other details are available at this time. We will provide further updates as appropriate."

He missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Lakers All-Star LeBron James immediately took to Twitter to share well wishes with Thompson.

"Praying a lot @KlayThompson is cool!! Like it's super minor," James wrote Wednesday night.

The news broke via social media about 90 minutes before the Warriors were scheduled to be on the clock with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

With Thompson out and Steph Curry down with a broken hand much of the season, Golden State went from Western Conference champions to a league-worst 15 victories last season.

Thompson was drafted with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. A five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion, Thompson signed a five-year, $189.9 million deal prior to last season, when Kevin Durant opted to leave for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

Thompson averaged 19.5 points in 615 games in his eight NBA seasons.