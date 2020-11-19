NBA: Thunder send Green to 76ers for Horford, picks -- report

Danny Green #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives to the arena before Game Three of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on October 4, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at AdventHealth Arena. Jesse D. Garrabrant, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Danny Green was not a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder organization for long, as the guard was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday for center Al Horford, a first-round draft pick and a second-round selection, ESPN reported.

The first-round pick obtained by the Thunder is in 2025, while the second-round selection (34th overall) was for Wednesday night's NBA Draft.

The Thunder also will ship forward Terrance Ferguson to Philadelphia, while Oklahoma City will receive the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic, who was the 52nd overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Green, 33, already had been moved this week from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Thunder in a deal that sent Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder to the West Coast. Green, an 11-year veteran, averaged eight points and 3.3 rebounds for the Lakers last season in 68 games, all starts.

Green has averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 688 career games (612 starts) with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2009-10), San Antonio Spurs (2010-11 to 2017-18), Toronto Raptors (2018-19) and the Lakers.

Horford, 34, produced 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Sixers last season, his first in Philadelphia. In 13 seasons, the five-time All-Star has averaged 13.9 points with 8.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks for the Atlanta Hawks (2007-08 to 2015-16), Boston Celtics (2016-17 to 2018-19) and the Sixers.

Horford still has three years remaining on a four-year, $109 million contract he signed with the Sixers in July 2019.

Ferguson, 22, contributed 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Thunder last season. In three seasons with Oklahoma City, the 2017 first-round selection has averaged 4.8 points with 1.4 rebounds.