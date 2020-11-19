FIBA: Will young Gilas play South Korea in Asia Cup qualifiers?

It remains to be seen if South Korea's game against Gilas Pilipinas, scheduled for November 28, will push through. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine men's national team is still scheduled to play South Korea in the upcoming window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, but there is no assurance that the game will push through.

Manny V. Pangilinan, the chairman emeritus of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), confirmed Thursday that South Korea has indicated that it will not participate in the qualifiers. According to reports from South Korean media, their federation opted to withdraw due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Group A games for the upcoming window on November 26 to 30 will be held in Manama, Bahrain. South Korea currently tops the group, after two wins in the first qualifying window back in February.

"Korea, I think, has written to FIBA that they are, for their own reasons -- I guess principally, the COVID-19 -- will not be able to participate," Pangilinan said in a press conference.

"So, technically, if a team doesn't show up for competition, I guess you should forfeit the game," he added.

The Philippines is scheduled to play South Korea on November 28.

Pangilinan said they are still waiting as to FIBA's final decision regarding South Korea, particularly about the potential sanctions. According to Pangilinan, FIBA may impose a fine on South Korea as well as compel them to forfeit the game against the Philippines.

"We're waiting for that decision, because the forfeiture part will drive who we play in the February window as well," Pangilinan explained. "So you cannot just look at the second window in Bahrain, but you have to look also in the third window."

"Does Korea forfeit this game? Mind you, technically you should, because that was an originally scheduled game, and they're not going to show up," he added.

There have been reports that Gilas Pilipinas' schedule has been amended to include a game against Indonesia as well, but both Pangilinan and SBP president Al Panlilio believe this is not fair to the Philippines.

They are already set to play Thailand twice, on November 26 and 28, but their next game against Indonesia should not be until the next qualifying window on February 2021.

"There's some messaging that they want us to play Indonesia. We don't feel like that's fair to us, because that is not scheduled until the next window in February, where we play Korea and Indonesia," said Panlilio.

"Our stand today is we want to follow the calendar, the competition calendar that they've given us, and that's where we stand today," he stressed.

The Philippines is 1-0 in Group A after beating Indonesia, 100-70, in February. This November, the SBP is sending a young team to the qualifiers bannered by Isaac Go, Matt Nieto, Juan Gomez de Liano, and Dwight Ramos -- all of whom played in the first window earlier this year.

Related video: