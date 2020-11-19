FIBA: Uichico to call shots for young Gilas squad in Bahrain bubble

MANILA, Philippines -- Jong Uichico will serve as the head coach of the Philippine national team when it competes in the second qualifying window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers later this month in Manama, Bahrain.

This marks Uichico's return to the Gilas Pilipinas coaching staff since he was slapped with a three-game suspension by FIBA for his role in the brawl between the Philippines and Australia in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in July 2018.

Uichico also coached the Philippine team that ruled the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) also announced that Boyet Fernandez, the head coach of the San Beda University Red Lions in the NCAA, will be Uichico's chief assistant. Alton Lister will be part of the staff as the skills coach.

"It's a welcome challenge. It's something new, but it's always welcome," Uichico said of the opportunity to coach a Gilas Pilipinas squad filled mostly with collegiate players and fresh graduates.

"We're doing the best we can to try to make them ready for the international game," he added. "They're young, so we're trying to keep things as simple as possible… The young players are willing learners and hard workers."

Gilas Pilipinas will play in a bubble in Manama, Bahrain from November 26 to 30.

Related video: