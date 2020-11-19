Donaire’s next opponent a stand-in, but ex-champ won’t be taking him lightly

Despite having to settle for a replacement opponent, 4-division former world champion Nonito Donaire Jr. said he was not taking his next assignment lightly.

Donaire was supposed to challenge Nordine Oubaali for the WBC bantamweight title on December 16, but the Frenchman backed out after reportedly catching COVID-19.

The US-based Filipino fighter will instead face former IBF bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico.

Donaire witnessed the Puerto Rican defending his title against Naoya Inoue in the World Super Series of Boxing last year. Inoue, who now holds the IBF and WBA crowns, knocked him out in just 2 rounds.

“[But] Rodriguez is someone we can’t sleep on,” Donaire said in a report by Philboxing's Quinito Henson.

Donaire also thanked the WBC for looking for a replacement opponent, which can be tough especially in the time of pandemic.

“We are fortunate to have the switch of opponents early to formulate a new game plan, because Oubaali and Rodriguez are so different," Donaire said.

Whoever wins gets the right to challenge Oubaali, who is now declared as WBC's "champion-in-recess."

Donaire is currently training at Givans Taekwondo Academy in Las Vegas, where he is the only boxer there.

They have been taking extra precautions to make sure they will be COVID-19 free.

"I’ve been training with my friend Tony (Givans) and sparring but will bring in more sparring partners soon. We’ll do strict protocols for our sparring, including testing,” he said.