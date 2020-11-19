Does Pacquiao still have what it takes to fight at championship level?

Watch more in iWantTFC

Manny Pacquiao has already mentioned he isn't running away from a welterweight title unification match against Terence Crawford.

Fight analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino said Pacquiao felt he needed to prove something.

"Manny Paquiao wants to prove a point. Na kahit siya ay past 40 na, mayroon pa rin siyang ibubuga," he said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Pacquiao, the reigning WBA (super) welterweight king, has shown that even at age 41 he can beat opponents much younger than him such as Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman.

He might face a formidable challenge against WBO champion Crawford, but Tolentino said Pacquiao is no stronger to tough competition.

"I like Manny Pacquiao's chances. He will be definitely a very heavy underdog against Terence Crawford . . . But I've been tired of underestimating Manny. But the heart of Manny Pacquiao is the last to go," Tolentino said.

"At may takot pa rin ang mga batang boksingero sa kanya. Iba pa rin ang kamandag ng isang Manny Pacquiao."